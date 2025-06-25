CARAT Indonesia 2025 conducts force protection field training in Surabaya

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Indonesian marine corps and navy personnel conduct close quarters battle training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 27, 2025. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)