    Tongate retires after 33 years of service

    Tongate retires after 33 years of service

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. James Tongate, Kentucky Air National Guard state command chief, speaks during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2025. Tongate served the U.S. military for 33 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    State command chief Tongate retires after 28 years of service to Kentucky Guard

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Tongate

