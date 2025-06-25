Kentucky’s adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, right, speaks during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. James Tongate, left, Kentucky Air National Guard state command chief, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2025. Tongate served the U.S. military for 33 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9138518
|VIRIN:
|250413-Z-DI861-2071
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tongate retires after 33 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
State command chief Tongate retires after 28 years of service to Kentucky Guard
No keywords found.