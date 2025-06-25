State command chief Tongate retires after 28 years of service to Kentucky Guard

Chief Master Sgt. James Tongate concluded 28 years of service to the Kentucky National Guard with a retirement ceremony here April 13.



Tongate, outgoing state command chief master sergeant for the Kentucky Air National Guard, served in Kentucky’s Army and Air National Guard during his career, an inter-service background that distinguished him from his peers and served to benefit the state as a whole, said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general.



“Here’s somebody who’s known both sides of the organization and has been a kind of conduit to help bring us together to serve together,” Lamberton told an audience of troops, friends and family members gathered for the ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base. “That type of cohesiveness is something that we very much are in need of.”



As state command chief, Tongate advised the adjutant general and his staff on all matters influencing mission readiness, training, promotion, retention, professional development, utilization, health, morale, warfare and assignment policy affecting the state’s enlisted Airmen and their families.



Tongate enlisted in the active-duty Air Force in 1986 and soon began working as an aircrew life support specialist at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. He left active duty in 1991, right as the Gulf War was coming to an end, but decided to return to military service six years later. Tongate first joined the Kentucky Army National Guard as a military intelligence specialist before transferring to the Kentucky Air National Guard in late 1997, going back to his roots as an aircrew life support specialist for the 123rd Airlift Wing here.



In 2003, after an overseas deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Tongate retrained as a C-130 Hercules tactical loadmaster. In this role, he flew more than 1,760 hours supporting numerous relief missions following Hurricanes Ivan, Ike, Katrina and Sandy. Tongate also deployed for three combat tours to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Before assuming the role of state command chief in 2021, Tongate served as the wing’s human resource advisor for six years.



“He is a quality person, and he was simply the person we needed at the time,” Lamberton said of Tongate’s commitment to the mission. “Becoming one of the senior NCOs in our state is not contingent upon your duty status, or whether you’re a full-time or part-time Airmen or Soldier, but what sort of person you are. What’s the quality? What’s the effort that you’re going to bring to the job? State Command Chief Master Sergeant Tongate brought that quality to the job, and that’s what earned him the position.



“Very sincerely, Chief, I’m appreciative of your service,” Lamberton continued. “I’d say most of the folks here are appreciative of what you’ve done, not just individually, but for the organization at the wing level, the state level and really even beyond the Kentucky National Guard level.”



Tongate, who received the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal during the ceremony, thanked his family for their unwavering support throughout his entire military career, which spanned more than 33 years, and spoke of his deep his appreciation for the men and women of the Kentucky National Guard.



“I cannot begin to express how truly grateful I am for having the honor and privilege to serve in this capacity – in this role,” Tongate said. “As I stand before you here today, I’m filled with a profound sense of gratitude and nostalgia. After nearly three decades of dedicated service, I’m honored to take this moment to reflect on my journey and the incredible individuals who’ve walked alongside me, as well as honor those that came before me.



“I recognize that each of you, my fellow talented service members of the Kentucky National Guard, has played a pivotal role in my journey,” Tongate added. “You are the backbone of our mission and the heartbeat of our operations. Your dedication to sacrifice and unwavering commitment are what keeps our proud formation strong.



“Together we’ve faced challenges that tested our mettle. We’ve celebrated our victories that filled us with pride. We’ve built bonds that will forever remain unbreakable for the rest of time. I’m continually inspired by your resilience and innovation. It is you who make the Kentucky National Guard a shining beacon of excellence.”



Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best, former command chief of the 123rd Airlift Wing, has been named to replace Tongate as state command chief master sergeant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2025 Date Posted: 06.29.2025 12:22 Story ID: 501823 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State command chief Tongate retires after 28 years of service to Kentucky Guard, by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.