DDG 98 Bridge Watch

250625-N-JO162-1015 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 25, 2025) A U.S. Sailor answers the bridge phone in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. USS Forrest Sherman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)