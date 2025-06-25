DDG 98 CIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250624-N-JO162-1040 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 24, 2025) U.S. Sailors stand engagement manager watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. USS Forrest Sherman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)