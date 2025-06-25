Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDG 98 Bridge Watch [Image 6 of 8]

    DDG 98 Bridge Watch

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    250625-N-JO162-1007 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors review underway replenishment procedures in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. USS Forrest Sherman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

