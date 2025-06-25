31st MEU | Air delivery operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines load onto a MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during air delivery operations training at Kapyong drop zone, Williamson Airfield, Australia, June 25, 2025. Marines showcased their capabilities in rapid, expeditionary logistics, a critical skill for maintaining readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)