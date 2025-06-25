Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Air delivery operations [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations

    WILLIAMSON AIRFIELD, AUSTRALIA

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a low altitude air delivery during air delivery operations training at Kapyong drop zone, Williamson Airfield, Australia, June 25, 2025. Marines showcased their capabilities in rapid, expeditionary logistics, a critical skill for maintaining readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9138147
    VIRIN: 250625-M-BN482-1111
    Resolution: 1626x1080
    Size: 73.08 KB
    Location: WILLIAMSON AIRFIELD, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Air delivery operations [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations
    31st MEU | Air delivery operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Readiness
    Lethality
    Combat-Ready
    Multi-Domain
    Rapid-Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download