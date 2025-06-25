31st MEU | Air delivery operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a low altitude air delivery during air delivery operations training at Kapyong drop zone, Williamson Airfield, Australia, June 25, 2025. Marines showcased their capabilities in rapid, expeditionary logistics, a critical skill for maintaining readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)