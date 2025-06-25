Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Air delivery operations [Image 7 of 11]

    31st MEU | Air delivery operations

    WILLIAMSON AIRFIELD, AUSTRALIA

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off during air delivery operations training at Kapyong drop zone, Williamson Airfield, Australia, June 25, 2025. Marines showcased their capabilities in rapid, expeditionary logistics, a critical skill for maintaining readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Air delivery operations [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Gerardo Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

