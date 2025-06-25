Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Betancourt speaks with Media

    Capt. Betancourt speaks with Media

    COLóN, PANAMA

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250627-N-MA550-1142
    COLÓN, Panama (June 27, 2025) Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official, U. S. Embassy in Panama, speaks with local media outlets at the medical site in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9138125
    VIRIN: 250627-N-MA550-1142
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: COLóN, PA
    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

