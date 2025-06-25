Capt. Betancourt speaks with Media

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250627-N-MA550-1166

COLÓN, Panama (June 27, 2025) Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official, U. S. Embassy in Panama, speaks with local media outlets at the medical site in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)