250627-N-MA550-1092
COLÓN, Panama (June 27, 2025) Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official, U. S. Embassy in Panama, speaks with a member of the Panamanian National Police in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9138120
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-MA550-1092
|Resolution:
|2991x4487
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Betancourt speaks with Media [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.