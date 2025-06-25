Capt. Betancourt speaks with Media

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250627-N-MA550-1092

COLÓN, Panama (June 27, 2025) Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official, U. S. Embassy in Panama, speaks with a member of the Panamanian National Police in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)