NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow.

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (June 28, 2025) - Steel Worker 1st Class Anthony Vincent, recruiter in charge of Navy Recruiting Station Eau Claire, Wisc., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, talks to a Chippewa Valley Airshow patron while at the U.S. Navy's Strike Group mixed-reality exhibit, June 28, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.