Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow. [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow.

    EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    240628-N-TI693-1027

    EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (June 28, 2025) - The U.S. Navy's Strike Group mixed-reality exhibit is displayed at the Chippewa Valley Airshow in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of operations, Eau Claire, Wisc., June 28, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 11:37
    Photo ID: 9137995
    VIRIN: 250628-N-TI693-1027
    Resolution: 4970x3976
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow. [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow.
    NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow.
    NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow.
    NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Out with the Old, In with the New. NTAG Northern Plains to participate in multiple events Featuring New Strike Group Asset.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNavy
    #StrikeGroup
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #ntagnp
    #usnrecruiter
    #CVAS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download