NTAG Northern Plains brings the Strike Group to the Chippewa Valley Airshow.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240628-N-TI693-1027



EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (June 28, 2025) - The U.S. Navy's Strike Group mixed-reality exhibit is displayed at the Chippewa Valley Airshow in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of operations, Eau Claire, Wisc., June 28, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.