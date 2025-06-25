Out with the Old, In with the New. NTAG Northern Plains to participate in multiple events Featuring New Strike Group Asset.

ALTOONA, Wisc., June 27, 2025 - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains is slated to participate at several events featuring the Navy’s newest mixed-reality asset, the Strike Group.



The Strike Group is scheduled for the Chippewa Valley Airshow in Eau Claire, Wisc., 28 and 29; the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo in Duluth, Minn., July 5 and 6; the IndyCar Race Weekend in Newton, Iowa, July 11-13; and the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 1-9.



“We are beyond excited to be able to have the Strike Group mobile mixed-reality experience at these events for the public to enjoy,” said Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains. “The Strike Group provides an absolutely fantastic way for people to fully immerse themselves in U.S. Navy roles that Sailors get to do everyday. In addition, it also provides a great educational experience to those that may not know that much about the Navy and the types of career opportunities we have.”



The Strike Group experience was designed to showcase the breadth and depth of Navy STEM career opportunities from nuclear engineering and aviation to special warfare and medicine.



“The previous virtual reality exhibit, the NIMITZ was always a huge hit at these events, that is, if we were able to secure it,” said Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV, public affairs officer at NTAG Northern Plains. “Naturally I was excited with the release of the new Strike Group which has three separate teams that operate independently, which allows for it to participate in more events in our area.”



The Strike Group is comprised of nine separate cubes, each representing a different experience. It can be displayed as the full nine cube experience, or broken up into three sets of three allowing Navy Recruiting Command to annually activate at three times more events.



“The Strike Group truly is a game-changer,” said Steel Worker 1st Class Anthony Vincent, recruiter in charge at Navy Recruiting Station Eau Claire, Wisc. “It allows the user to get a hands-on look into the technology and teamwork that are central to every role in the U.S. Navy in a fun and engaging way.”



Since fall of 2024 the Strike Group has been showcased throughout the country at high schools, colleges and universities, Navy Fleet Weeks, and other events that attract prospective Sailors and their primary influencers.



NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin.

