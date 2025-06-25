USNS Comfort Panama Medical Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250627-A-TN407-1024



COLÓN, Panama (June 27, 2025) Miguel Velasquez Posadas, from World Hope International, translates for Panamanian citizens during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)