    USNS Comfort Panama Medical Site [Image 4 of 7]

    USNS Comfort Panama Medical Site

    COLóN, PANAMA

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250627-A-TN407-1252

    COLÓN, Panama (June 27, 2025) Hospitalman Katelyn Eckenboy, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), cares for a Panamanian child during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

