COLÓN, Panama (June 27, 2025) Air Force Capt. Madelyn McGuffey, a pediatrician assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), performs a medical examination on a Panamanian child during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 27, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
This work, USNS Comfort Panama Medical Site [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.