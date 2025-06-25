7th Mission Support Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Germany

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 7th Mission Support Command (7th MSC), the U.S. Army Reserve's forward-stationed mission command headquarters in Europe, conducted a change of command ceremony on June 28, 2025, at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany..
7th Mission Support Command to Hold Change of Command Ceremony in Germany
