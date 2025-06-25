7th Mission Support Command to Hold Change of Command Ceremony in Germany

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 7th Mission Support Command (7th MSC), the U.S. Army Reserve's forward-stationed mission command headquarters in Europe, conducted a change of command ceremony on June 28, 2025, at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham officially relinquished command to Brig. Gen. John P. Stanley, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility for the U.S. Army’s only Army Reserve command stationed in Europe. The ceremony marked a significant moment for the 7th MSC and its soldiers.



The ceremony included military honors, a salute battery, and participation from soldiers across the 7th MSC’s subordinate units, which span across Germany and Italy. Distinguished guests, community leaders, and host nation partners attended the event, demonstrating the strong relationships the 7th MSC maintains.



The 7th MSC is comprised of approximately 1,000 Army Reserve soldiers across more than two dozen units. It supports U.S. Army Europe and Africa operations and works in close coordination with NATO allies and host nation partners to ensure interoperability, logistics readiness, and mission support across the European theater.



The 7th Mission Support Command remains the U.S. Army Reserve’s forward presence in Europe, providing trained, ready, and deployable units to support joint and coalition missions across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. Headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, the 7th MSC supports mission command, sustainment, civil affairs, medical, and other enabling capabilities.

