Date Taken: 06.24.2025 Date Posted: 06.28.2025 06:38 Photo ID: 9137895 VIRIN: 240905-A-WA435-2002 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 342.86 KB Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.