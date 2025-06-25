[Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Bryan Albertson, the executive officer assigned to 333rd Engineer Company, 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, sits atop an Altec AC38-127S-EJ 38-Ton Boom on the road construction project between U.S. and Mongolian forces, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, on June 24, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)