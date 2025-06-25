Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Thomas Melton (left), an engineer officer assigned to 17th CSSB, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Lt. Bryan Albertson (right), the executive officer assigned to 333rd Engineer Company, 365th Engineer Battalion, 302nd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 412th Engineer Command, poses together atop a ridgeline, April 12, 2023, in Fort Wainwright, Alaska. (Courtesy caption)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 06:38
    Photo ID: 9137893
    VIRIN: 230412-A-WA435-2003
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 358.86 KB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia
    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia
    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia
    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia
    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    [Khaan Quest 2025] An Army Engineer’s Journey in Mongolia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download