[Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour

U.S. Army Maj. Erik Arellano, right, a doctor assigned to the Arizona Medical Detachment, asks questions of Mongolian Armed Forces Maj. Solongo B, senior doctor of the Emergency Care Department at the Central Military Hospital, June 20, 2025, at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. A U.S. Army medical team was provided the opportunity to tour the hospital and speak with Mongolian medical practitioners. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)