Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    [Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Courtney Lefko, left in green, a nurse assigned to the Arizona Medical Detachment, and Maj. Michael Wasmundt and Maj. Erik Arellano, doctors assigned to the Arizona Medical Detachment, utilize Mongolian citizen Tugs Tseveenravdan, a contracted translator, to speak with Mongolian Armed Forces Col. Luvsandorj Luvsan, Deputy director in charge of emergency and relief medical treatment at the Central Military Hospital, June 20, 2025, at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. A U.S. Army medical team was provided the opportunity to tour the hospital and speak with Mongolian medical practitioners. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 07:54
    Photo ID: 9125972
    VIRIN: 250620-A-WA435-5398
    Resolution: 5776x4050
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour
    [Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour
    [Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download