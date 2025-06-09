[Khaan Quest 2025] Hospital Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Courtney Lefko, left, a nurse assigned to the Arizona Medical Detachment, and Mongolian citizen Tugs Tseveenravdan, a contracted translator, speak with Purevdorj Tsolmontuya, a doctor working at the Central Military Hospital, June 20, 2025, at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. A U.S. Army medical team was provided the opportunity to tour the hospital and speak with Mongolian medical practitioners. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)