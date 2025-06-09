Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Training [Image 5 of 5]

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Training

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Camden Cayot, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, simulates detaining Mongolian Armed Forces 2nd Lt. Odkhuu, a firefighter assigned to the Mongolian Fire Department, who is simulating the role of a local farmer alongside a road with simulated improvised explosive devices, during counter improvised explosive devices training June 21, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 07:31
    VIRIN: 250621-A-WA435-4593
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
