[Khaan Quest 2025] Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Training

U.S. Army Spc. Camden Cayot, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, simulates detaining Mongolian Armed Forces 2nd Lt. Odkhuu, a firefighter assigned to the Mongolian Fire Department, who is simulating the role of a local farmer alongside a road with simulated improvised explosive devices, during counter improvised explosive devices training June 21, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)