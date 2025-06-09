[Khaan Quest 2025] Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Knee, middle, and 1st Lt. Trevor Rivers, military police officers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command review training topics and courses of action with Royal Australian Air Force Sgt. Vinny Robertson, an explosive ordinances disposal technician assigned to the 27th Squadron, during counter improvised explosive device training, June 21, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)