[Khaan Quest 2025] Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Training

Mongolian Armed Forces 2nd Lt. Odkhuu, a firefighter assigned to the Mongolian Fire Department, simulates the role of a local farmer as he is questioned by U.S. Army Soldiers, during counter improvised explosive device training June 21, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)
Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
Date Posted:
|06.22.2025 07:31
Photo ID:
|9125966
VIRIN:
|250621-A-WA435-6022
Resolution:
|4609x4042
Size:
|2.01 MB
Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
