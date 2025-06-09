[Khaan Quest 2025] Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mongolian Armed Forces 2nd Lt. Odkhuu, a firefighter assigned to the Mongolian Fire Department, simulates the role of a local farmer as he is questioned by U.S. Army Soldiers, during counter improvised explosive device training June 21, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)