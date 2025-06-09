Khaan Quest Medical Evacuation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Chase Epperson a military police officer, assigned to the 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, safeguards a perimeter, with Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers assigned to Unit 123, during a medical evacuation exercise, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, on June 20, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)