Khaan Quest Medical Evacuation

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Knee, middle, Spc. Seth Schaefer both military police officers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, Mongolian Armed Forces Maj. B. Khongorzul and Mongolian Armed Forces Staff. Sgt. Bagabandi, stand in a group after a medical evacuation exercise,during Khan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 20, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)