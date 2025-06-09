Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest Medical Evacuation [Image 2 of 9]

    Khaan Quest Medical Evacuation

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, and soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers assigned to Unit 123, lift a litter during a medical evacuation exercise, during Khan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 20, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 07:29
    Photo ID: 9125948
    VIRIN: 250619-A-LQ427-1708
    Resolution: 3438x3737
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    This work, Khaan Quest Medical Evacuation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

