    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard and local partner agencies responded to a capsized vessel in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon, June 21, 2025. At approximately 3 p.m., a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water. The individuals were aboard a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel that capsized due to a large swell. Weather was reported to be 30 knot winds and 6-8 foot swell. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 01:10
    Photo ID: 9125796
    VIRIN: 250621-G-G0211-8583
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 143.28 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 69
    Downloads: 3

    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe
    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

    Lake Tahoe

