Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

    Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard and local partner agencies responded to a capsized vessel in the...... read more read more

    STATION LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Loumania Stewart 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies responded to a capsized vessel in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon.

    Six people are reported deceased, two people were brought to a local hospital, and the search for two missing people is still ongoing.
    At approximately 3 p.m., a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water. The individuals were aboard a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel that reportedly capsized due to a large swell. Weather was reported to be 30 knot winds and 6-8 foot swell.

    For further updates, follow the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest on X at USCGNorCal.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 01:10
    Story ID: 501187
    Location: STATION LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 220
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe
    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missing persons
    Lake Tahoe
    Station Lake Tahoe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download