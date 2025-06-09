Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe
STATION LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
06.21.2025
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies responded to a capsized vessel in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon.
Six people are reported deceased, two people were brought to a local hospital, and the search for two missing people is still ongoing.
At approximately 3 p.m., a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water. The individuals were aboard a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel that reportedly capsized due to a large swell. Weather was reported to be 30 knot winds and 6-8 foot swell.
For further updates, follow the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest on X at USCGNorCal.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2025 01:10
|Story ID:
|501187
|Location:
|STATION LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|220
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
CONNECTED MEDIA
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS