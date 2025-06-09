Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Coast Guard and local partner agencies responded to a capsized vessel in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon, June 21, 2025. At approximately 3 p.m., a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water. The individuals were aboard a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel that capsized due to a large swell. Weather was reported to be 30 knot winds and 6-8 foot swell. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith.