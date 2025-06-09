Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Cynthia Tuell, from Houston, makes a report to the anti-terrorism watch officer during an anti-terrorism training on the aft missile-deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 11. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)