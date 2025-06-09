Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors conduct Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors conduct Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Fire Controlman 1st Class Eric Hertel holds a training rifle as he responds to a simulated breech at an entry control point (ECP) during an anti-terrorism training on the aft missile-deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 11. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9125526
    VIRIN: 250611-N-ZS816-2005
    Resolution: 3177x2118
    Size: 395.04 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailors conduct Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    ATTT
    DDG 114

