Sailors conduct Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Fire Controlman 1st Class Eric Hertel holds a training rifle as he responds to a simulated breech at an entry control point (ECP) during an anti-terrorism training on the aft missile-deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 11. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
