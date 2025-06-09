Sailors conduct Anti-terrorism Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Andrew Alvior from Norco, California, left, challenges Electronics Technician 2nd Class Charles Jones from Bowling Green, Kentucky, right, as he simulates manning an entry control point during an anti-terrorism training on the aft missile-deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 11. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)