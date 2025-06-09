Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas

    Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    250603-N-FT324-4265. ROTA, Spain (June 3, 2025). Executive leaders who are assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Command, Rota and support U.S. Naval Hospital Rota met with staff from HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur to strengthen their established partnership through discussions on healthcare capability updates, infrastructure enhancements, and integration of medical expertise and technology across the network. NMRTC Rota medical staff are dual-focused: delivering high-quality care and standing ready to support expeditionary medical operations. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025
    Photo ID: 9125464
    VIRIN: 250603-N-FT324-4265
    Resolution: 5713x3847
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    This work, Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas
    Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas

    Department of the Navy

    Navy Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    Maximum Force Readiness
    Uncompromising Healthcare

