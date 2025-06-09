Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250603-N-FT324-4265. ROTA, Spain (June 3, 2025). Executive leaders who are assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Command, Rota and support U.S. Naval Hospital Rota met with staff from HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur to strengthen their established partnership through discussions on healthcare capability updates, infrastructure enhancements, and integration of medical expertise and technology across the network. NMRTC Rota medical staff are dual-focused: delivering high-quality care and standing ready to support expeditionary medical operations. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)