Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 250603-N-FT324-4265. ROTA, Spain (June 3, 2025). Executive leaders who are assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Command, Rota and support U.S. Naval Hospital Rota met with staff from HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur to strengthen their established partnership through discussions on healthcare capability updates, infrastructure enhancements, and integration of medical expertise and technology across the network. NMRTC Rota medical staff are dual-focused: delivering high-quality care and standing ready to support expeditionary medical operations. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

ROTA, Spain (June 3, 2025) - Leadership from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota recently visited Hospitales Lavinia Asisa (HLA) Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur to engage in a collaborative discussion aimed at enhancing healthcare capabilities and bolstering the enduring network partnership between the two institutions. The visit underscored a shared commitment to advancing medical services for beneficiaries and elevating standards of care.



Although USNH Rota operates as a Defense Health Agency facility, its medical and operational support is driven mainly by the Sailors and staff of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota. The partnership benefits the hospital by ensuring it is staffed with highly trained, mission-ready Navy medical personnel who bring operational expertise and adaptability to patient care. For NMRTC Rota, it provides critical clinical opportunities that sustain medical proficiency and force readiness. Together, this collaboration ensures continuity of care for beneficiaries—even during real-world contingencies—while supporting the dual mission of healthcare delivery and operational preparedness.



HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur has long been a crucial partner with the Navy, serving as a key pillar in the extended healthcare network that benefits service members, their families, and other U.S. beneficiaries stationed in the region. The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence in medical care have played a significant role in filling gaps and providing seamless healthcare solutions.



During the visit, discussions centered around the hospital's latest advancements in technology, specialized medical services, and infrastructure developments. Both teams emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and collaborating on best practices to ensure the highest quality care for patients. This partnership reflects a dedication to fostering a healthcare environment that is proactive, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of the community.



Dr. Antonio Amaya, chief executive officer of HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, noting that such partnerships are instrumental in achieving healthcare goals that transcend institutional boundaries. "Our shared vision of patient-centric care strengthens the bond between our organizations, and we remain committed to delivering excellence together," said Amaya.



USNH Rota leadership echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the vital role HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur plays in maintaining continuity of care and reinforcing a trusted network of support. Hospital Director, and NMRTC Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Mercado highlighted the importance of this enduring alliance, “Collaborations with trusted partners like HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur are vital to maintaining operational readiness and ensuring our warfighters and their families receive the highest level of care. We value the shared dedication to excellence and the continued strength of this relationship.”



This engagement marks another step forward in optimizing healthcare delivery and sustaining a resilient, responsive network for U.S. beneficiaries abroad. Both institutions remain committed to innovation, excellence, and a shared mission of delivering world-class medical care. At the same time, NMRTC Rota remains focused on maintaining an operational medical force capable of supporting missions wherever and whenever needed.



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota Military Training Facility within the Iberian Peninsula.



