Critical Partnership Enhances Healthcare Access for U.S. Medical Support Overseas

250603-N-FT324-7684. ROTA, Spain (June 3, 2025). U.S. Naval Hospital Rota Director, Capt. Michael Mercado, who is also the Commanding Officer of Naval Medical Readiness Training Command, Rota met with Dr. Antonio Amaya, Chief Executive Officer of HLA Hospital Jerez Puerta del Sur to discuss enhancing healthcare through improved systems, facilities, and collaborative expertise. NMRTC Rota medical staff, who support USNH Rota, are dual-focused: delivering high-quality care and standing ready to support expeditionary medical operations. (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)