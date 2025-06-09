NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 20, 2025) Cmdr. Jeffrey Ransom, off-going commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) renders a salute following a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, June 20, 2025. Cmdr. Anthony Ardito relieved Cmdr. Ransom as Scranton's new commanding officer. Scranton is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)
USS Scranton Holds Change of Command Ceremony
