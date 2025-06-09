Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Scranton Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Scranton Holds Change of Command

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tiarra Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 20, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11), center, presents Cmdr. Jeffrey Ransom with a meritorious service medal aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, June 20, 2025. Cmdr. Anthony Ardito relieved Ransom as the ship’s commanding officer. Scranton is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to CSS-11 which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 23:02
    Photo ID: 9125372
    VIRIN: 250620-N-QG393-1032
    Resolution: 4277x2852
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    This work, USS Scranton Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Tiarra Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Scranton; SSN 756;

