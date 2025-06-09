USS Scranton Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 20, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11), center, presents Cmdr. Jeffrey Ransom with a meritorious service medal aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, June 20, 2025. Cmdr. Anthony Ardito relieved Ransom as the ship’s commanding officer. Scranton is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to CSS-11 which are capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)