USS Scranton Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 20, 2025) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, San Diego, Calif., June 20, 2025.

Cmdr. Anthony Ardito relieved Cmdr. Jeff Ransom as the Scranton’s commanding officer during the ceremony.

Ransom assumed command of Scranton in October 2022, leading the crew through an extended dry dock maintenance period and preparations to get the submarine qualified for deployment.

“During this tour, we had some successful underways, supporting high visibility joint operations, developing new undersea capabilities, and training junior officers on ship-driving,” said Ransom. “For nearly two years we repaired and upgraded Scranton so that we can operate in some of the most extreme environments on this planet, hundreds of feet beneath the ocean and often thousands of miles from home.”

The guest speaker, Capt. Thomas P. Flaherty III, commander, Submarine Squadron Four, presented Ransom with the meritorious service medal.

“Over the course of your command, you led Scranton through a transformation, from a shipyard bound hull to a combat ready asset.” said Flaherty. “You represent four generations of naval officers, three generations of submariners. That type of lineage speaks to a life shaped by service, commitment and a profound understanding of what it means to lead beneath the surface.”

In attendance were eight out of fifteen former commanding officers of Scranton and a spouse representing her late husband.

“I’d like to point out that we have eight former commanding officers in attendance today: Greg Meyer, John Bird, Ken Walker, Chuck Melcher, Wes Guinn, Seth Burton, Aaron Peterson, Dave Latta, as well as Mrs. Lea Carter representing Captain Earl Carter,” said Ransom. “Scranton skippers are a tight knit group.”

Scranton was commissioned in January 1991, and recently in February 2025, was presented with the O’Kane Cribbage Board, signifying the unit as the oldest in-service fast-attack submarine in the Pacific Fleet.

“I am very grateful to serve with the best crew in the fleet”, said Ransom. “Thank you for your service to this great country, but especially to each other.”

Cmdr. Anthony Ardito most recently served at United States Strategic Command and was the executive officer of USS Kentucky (GOLD) (SSBN 737) prior to that. He also served aboard Los Angeles-class submarines USS Columbus (SSN 762) and USS Annapolis (SSN 760).

“I am honored to join the ranks of the iron horse,” said Ardito. “Scranton is the premiere fighting force of the fleet, ready and capable because of the iron men that bring the ship to life.”

Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, including Scranton, which can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

For more information, contact SPSC_CSS11_PAO@navy.mil, call +1 (619) 553-1278, or visit our command website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/css11/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.20.2025 23:03 Story ID: 501176 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 65 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Scranton Holds Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.