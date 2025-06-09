Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tornado Damage in St. Louis, Missouri [Image 1 of 8]

    Tornado Damage in St. Louis, Missouri

    ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Louis, MO, June 20, 2025 - The Centenial Christian Church in Fountain Park Area in St. Louis was heavily damaged by a tornado in April. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 20:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tornado Damage in St. Louis, Missouri [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri
    St. Louis
    FEMA
    Tornado
    DR-4877-MO

