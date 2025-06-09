Date Taken: 06.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.20.2025 20:43 Photo ID: 9125345 VIRIN: 250620-O-SZ823-6523 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.44 MB Location: ST.LOUIS, MISSOURI, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tornado Damage in St. Louis, Missouri [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.