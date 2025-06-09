Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

St. Louis, MO, June 20, 2025 - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are sat up at Fountain Park which was hit by a tornado in April. DSA establishes a timely presence at every disaster, primarily focusing on addressing the needs of disaster survivors by collecting targeted information to support leadership and operational decision-making, providing accessible, in-person case-specific information and referrals, providing referrals to whole community partners, as needed, and identifying disability-inclusive public information needs so strategic messaging can be developed and disseminated. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)