Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Louis, MO, June 20, 2025 - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are sat up at Fountain Park which was hit by a tornado in April. DSA establishes a timely presence at every disaster, primarily focusing on addressing the needs of disaster survivors by collecting targeted information to support leadership and operational decision-making, providing accessible, in-person case-specific information and referrals, providing referrals to whole community partners, as needed, and identifying disability-inclusive public information needs so strategic messaging can be developed and disseminated. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 20:43
    Photo ID: 9125351
    VIRIN: 250620-O-SZ823-9257
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tornado Damage in St. Louis, Missouri
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri
    St. Louis
    Tornado
    Disaster Survivors Assistance
    DR-4877-MO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download