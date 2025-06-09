St. Louis, MO, June 20, 2025 - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are sat up at Fountain Park which was hit by a tornado in April. DSA establishes a timely presence at every disaster, primarily focusing on addressing the needs of disaster survivors by collecting targeted information to support leadership and operational decision-making, providing accessible, in-person case-specific information and referrals, providing referrals to whole community partners, as needed, and identifying disability-inclusive public information needs so strategic messaging can be developed and disseminated. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 20:43
|Photo ID:
|9125351
|VIRIN:
|250620-O-SZ823-9257
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in St. Louis Neighborhoods [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.