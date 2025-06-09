Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF supports flight operations during RF-A 25-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    JASDF supports flight operations during RF-A 25-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    354th Fighter Wing

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle pilot takes off during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force, Alaska, June 17, 2025. Red Flag-Alaska provides a unique opportunity for U.S., allied and partner forces to train side by side in a realistic combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

