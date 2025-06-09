JASDF supports flight operations during RF-A 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle pilot takes off during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force, Alaska, June 17, 2025. Red Flag-Alaska provides a unique opportunity for U.S., allied and partner forces to train side by side in a realistic combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)