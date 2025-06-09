JASDF supports flight operations during RF-A 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle pilot prepares to taxi prior to takeoff during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force, Alaska, June 17, 2025. The exercise strengthens interoperability between the U.S., allies and partners while enhancing readiness for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)